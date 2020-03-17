European Tour suspend ticket sales for all 2020 tournaments

Ticket sales for European Tour events have been suspended

The European Tour have temporarily suspended ticket sales for all remaining events on their 2020 schedule.

Chief executive Keith Pelley announced the measure "due to the current ongoing uncertainty" regarding the coronavirus pandemic which has forced worldwide sport into virtual lockdown.

In an open letter posted on the European Tour website, Pelley insisted the suspension of ticket sales was a "temporary measure" but one which was necessary following advice from the World Health Organisation.

Keith Pelley announced the 'temporary measure' to suspend ticket sales

"First and foremost, I would like to offer our sincerest best wishes to you and all those around you from everyone at the European Tour during these difficult times," Pelley said.

"As important as golf is to all of us, public health and well-being is the absolute priority. That will remain the case as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving global pandemic over the coming weeks, working with the World Health Organisation and each national Government and their public health agencies to ensure we have the latest advice to inform all our decision making.

"So far, seven tournaments on our 2020 International Schedule have been postponed or cancelled. Due to the current ongoing uncertainty, we are suspending ticket and hospitality sales for all 2020 European Tour promoted events until further notice.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is scheduled to defend at the Andalucia Masters, starting on April 30

"This is a temporary measure but one we feel is proportionate in the current circumstances. If there are any changes to the status of any of our tournaments, we will communicate this to you in due course."

The next event on the European Tour schedule is currently the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, an event hosted by Sergio Garcia which is due to begin on April 30.