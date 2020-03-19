Rory McIlroy would welcome the chance to play the Masters in autumn

Rory McIlroy would not have a problem playing Augusta in October

Rory McIlroy is open to the possibility of playing the Masters in October and insisted: "They can make it happen."

McIlroy admits the schedule for the rest of 2020 is tough to predict as professional golf worldwide remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he would not have a problem with travelling to Augusta National in the autumn, rather than spring.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley announced last week that the 2020 Masters had been postponed with a view to staging the tournament later in the year, with an October date most likely as the club shuts down during the summer months.

McIlroy admits the 2020 schedule is hard to predict

"It gives us some room for manoeuvring, depending on what happens over the next few weeks," McIlroy told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "A Masters in the fall, October time, I think it would be pretty cool. It would be a very different look than what you usually see at Augusta.

"I think it's definitely a possibility if they want to get the 2020 Masters in, I think that could definitely be a possibility. I'm sure they can make it happen if they want it to happen.

"I like to think that we can get a handle on this over the next sort of couple of months, and things can return to some sort of normality," McIlroy said. "But I don't think anyone knows, really."

McIlroy also revealed a couple of days earlier that Brooks Koepka had called him to discuss the Premier Golf League proposals before opting out, along with world No 2 Jon Rahm.

The top three players in the world rankings have now announced their intentions to snub the PGL, which had hoped to feature 48 of the best golfers over an 18-event season.

"There were discussions that were had. Brooks did call me a couple of weeks ago, and just wanted to sort of get my thoughts on it," McIlroy said.

Brooks Koepka called McIlroy to discuss the Premier Golf League

"Golf shouldn't be about just 48 players. I think one of the great things about golf is the fact that there are these storylines of the underdog.

"The fact that anyone can really qualify for the US Open, and have a great tournament and have a chance to win. Those are the wonderful things about golf."