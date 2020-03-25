Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald offering social media golf tips

Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald were both vice-captains at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald have been keeping busy during golf’s shutdown by running a special set of daily masterclasses on social media.

With the golfing calendar thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, ruling out any competitive action for the foreseeable future, the former Ryder Cup team-mates have instead been offering their expertise with a series of instructional videos.

Both players have previously helped amateur golfers during live masterclasses on Sky Sports Golf, while the latest series tackles a wide range of topics and offers plenty of handy hints for those looking to improve their game during the enforced break.

A little bit of a chipping lesson. Thanks to my son for video work. More to follow but limited to 220 seconds on Twitter here. @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/uzoTyGdn0i — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 16, 2020

Using a mixture of Twitter and Instagram to share his wisdom, Harrington kicked off with an extended chipping lesson before switching to the sand and giving a skill school in bunker play.

The Ryder Cup captain produced a number of videos to explain some of the key swing fundamentals for those taking up the game for the first time, with Harrington also sharing some guidance to prevent you from hitting slices and hooks.

Donald followed suit with a string of exercises that can be done from home, looking closely at technique to find ways to help progress your putting, pitching and many other areas.

Click on the videos below to see the best of the golfing masterclasses, with more available on Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington's social media pages!

Shortened version of my tip today on chipping into the grain. Please go to my Instagram page for the full version and explanation. #LDTips #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/2kWUrOgDsG — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 24, 2020

Today’s LD tip a simple drill you can do at home to help you to shallow the club from the top of the backswing and get rid of that nasty steep cut. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/Kb2pQ6MygM — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 22, 2020

An advanced level chipping drill I use to get my strike dialed in. @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/dAj9XVXUNY — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 19, 2020

Another version of the “swish” in “Get a Grip on the first 3letters (SCH) of school” @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/gmHC7jaqLq — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 20, 2020

