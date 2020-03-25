Ryder Cup 2020: Team Europe as it stands for Whistling Straits

2:32 Take a look at the best shots from the third day of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Take a look at the best shots from the third day of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

There’s exactly just six months to go until the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits, with many players already well on their way to securing their spots for Team Europe in Wisconsin.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The year-long qualification process began last September at the BMW PGA Championship and is scheduled to finish at the same event this autumn, ahead of the biennial contest getting underway on September 25.

The leading four players on the European Points List and the leading five from the World Points List will automatically qualify, with Padraig Harrington then having three captain's picks to complete his side.

Europe claimed a 17.5-10.5 victory in the 2018 contest

The qualification period has been thrown into chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic, with events postponed or cancelled on both sides of the Atlantic, although the Ryder Cup is still currently set to take place as expected this September.

Here's a look at how Team Europe is shaping up…

Tommy Fleetwood tops the European Points list after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November, before following it up with a runner-up finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship a week later.

The Englishman, who won all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari in 2018, started up the year by claiming a share of second at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and added top-20s in his next two starts.

Fleetwood won four points on his Ryder Cup debut in 2018

Jon Rahm is close behind in second despite making only five European Tour appearances since qualification started, with two wins during that period to win end 2019 as European No 1.

The Spaniard taking second spot at the BMW PGA Championship before claiming back-to-back victories at the Open de Espana and Dubai, before registering a share of third at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Ryder Cup Golf Live on

World No 1 Rory McIlroy holds third spot after winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in October and adding a fifth-place finish in Mexico last month, while Victor Perez is inside the qualification places after following Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victory with three further top-four finishes.

Rahm leads the world points list ahead of McIlroy, with Tyrrell Hatton jumping up to third spot after marking his return to action by securing his maiden PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton made his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe in 2018

Danny Willett's win at Wentworth - the opening event of the qualification campaign - leaves him in sixth ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, who has six worldwide top-10s in his last ten starts.

Veteran Lee Westwood is currently on-course to make a record-equalling 11th appearance for Team Europe after his victory in Abu Dhabi back in January, while Austria's Bernd Wiesberger currently holds the final automatic qualification spot.

Perfection In Paris Live on

European Points List (as of March 25)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 3927.41 points Jon Rahm (Esp) 3747.5 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 2679.44 Victory Perez (Fra) 2669.95 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 2197.41 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 2174.32 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 2123.37 Danny Willett (Eng) 1961.42 Lee Westwood (Eng) 1873.34 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 1688.81

World Points List

Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Jon Rahm (Esp) 217.22 points Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 171.19 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 144.55 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 134.95 Victor Perez (Fra) 112.87 Danny Willett (Eng) 92.68 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng) 91.11 Lee Westwood (Eng) 79.38 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73.75 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 73.07

Relive Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup victory on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday March 29, with the final day repeated - in full - from 11am! A special two-hour documentary looking back at the win, "Perfection in Paris", is then on from 7.30pm.