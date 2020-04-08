The Masters Rewind: How Jordan Spieth claimed 2015 Augusta win

A look back at highlights from Jordan Spieth's final round at the 2015 Masters A look back at highlights from Jordan Spieth's final round at the 2015 Masters

Jordan Spieth set a host of Masters records on his way to a maiden major victory, with the final round of his 2015 success being repeated – in full – on Wednesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The-then 21-year-old posted the lowest 54-hole total in the tournament's history to take a four-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National, posting more birdies over the first three days than any player had ever managed at the event.

Rory McIlroy had squandered the same advantage during the final round in 2011 and Greg Norman had missed out on victory having started six ahead in 1996, although Spieth didn't make the same mistake as he closed out the first of his three major victories in style.

Spieth's record-breaking win (stats by 15th Club) Most birdies in Masters history (28)

Lowest opening-round score of Masters winner (64)

Fifth wire-to-wire winner and first since 1976

First to post multiple Masters top-fives before turning 22

A final-round 70 was enough for Spieth to become the youngest Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 1997 and the second-youngest Green Jacket winner of all-time, ending the week on 18 under.

Spieth became the first player ever to get to 19 under at the Masters but bogeyed the par-four last to equal Woods' 1997 total as the lowest winning score, as well as becoming the first wire-to-wire winner of the Masters since Raymond Floyd in 1976.

Spieth was presented his Green Jacket by 2014 champion Bubba Watson

Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose finished in a share of second on 14 under, equalling the lowest score posted in Masters history by a non-winner, while McIlroy ended in fourth spot after playing alongside Woods on a Sunday for the first time.

McIlroy posted a bogey-free 66 on the final day to jump up the leaderboard, with his total remaining the lowest score ever made by a player grouped with Woods at the Masters.

Masters 2015 Final Round Live on

Full repeated coverage from the 2015 final round will get underway on Wednesday from 1pm, with a special documentary of Spieth's win available at 7.30pm and the Official Film on from 9pm.

15th Club is a firm that works with players, media outlets, manufacturers and tours around the world telling the true story of golf performance. Find the 15th Club on Twitter at @15thClub.