Self-isolation top golf shots: Keepy-ups, unicycles and more!
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 09/04/20 5:50pm
Trick shots over a swimming pool, keepy-ups on a unicycle and a football-themed golf challenge all feature in the best stay-at-home golf shots of the week.
With sport stopped for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, both professional and amateur golfers have had to come up with new ways to keep themselves entertained.
European Tour player Matthias Schwab decided to give himself a multi-sport test, trying golfing keepy-ups from a unicycle, while PGA Tour rising star Cole Hammer made the most of a swimming pool to work on his short game.
Soccer AM's Tubes, who has previously been seen taking on golfers on his YouTube page, worked on his chipping and his football footwork in a unique challenge involving his roof, while Chelsea's Anders Christensen and golfing trickster Steve Kearney also featuring in our compilation.Click on the video above to see the self-isolation shots of the week!