How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters: Highlights from his winning round

Tiger Woods posted a two-under 70 in the final round of the 2019 Masters to claim a one-shot victory and 15th major title

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods overturned a final-round deficit to win a major, during a special final round of the 2019 Masters.

Woods began the day two shots off the pace and briefly trailed Francesco Molinari by three strokes early in the round, only to recover and card a two-under 70 to claim a one-shot victory.

The 43-year-old rolled in an eight-footer at the third and recovered from back-to-back birdies from the fourth to make a tap-in birdie at the seventh and pick up a shot at the par-five next.

Woods' previous Masters wins came in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005

Woods missed the 10th green on his way to beginning the back nine with a bogey, although found himself in a share of the advantage when Molinari found water off the 12th tee and double-bogeyed.

The former world No 1 moved ahead with two-putt birdies at the 13th and 15th and gave himself a two-shot cushion after almost holing his tee shot at the par-three 16th.

Woods took a two-shot cushion onto the par-four last, where a tap-in bogey was enough to claim a first major victory since 2008 and a fifth Masters title.

