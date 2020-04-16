PGA Tour's revised schedule for 2019-20 season and early 2020-21

A look at the revised dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season and the early part of the 2020-21 campaign.

Revised 2019-20 schedule

June 11-14 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 18-21 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 25-28 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 9-12 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 16-19 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

The Memorial, won by Patrick Cantlay in 2019, is one of a number of events to increase its field size

July 23-26 - 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 30-August 2 - WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 30-August 2 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

August 6-9 - PGA Championship - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 13-16 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 20-23 - The Northern Trust - TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 27-30 - BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

September 4-7 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

The Tour Championship, where McIlroy is defending champion, will finish on a Monday to coincide with Labor Day

Early 2020-21 season schedule

September 10-13 - Safeway Open - Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

September 17-20 - U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

September 25-27 - Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

September 24-27 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

October 1-4 - Sanderson Farms Championship - Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 8-11 - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 15-18 - The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges - Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

October 22-25 - The Zozo Championship - Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

October 29-November 1 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

October 29-November 1 - Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

November 5-8 - Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 12-15 - Masters Tournament - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Tiger Woods registered a 15th major title at The Masters in 2019

November 19-22 - The RSM Classic - Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

November 26-29 - No event

December 3-6 - Mayakoba Golf Classic - El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

December 3-6 - Hero World Challenge - Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

December 11-13 - QBE Shootout - Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

December 18-20 - PNC Father-Son Challenge - The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida