Miracle at Medinah Watchalong: Best bits from Ryder Cup flashback

11:50 We look back at the best bits from the Miracle at Medinah Watchalong on Sky Sports, featuring Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and many other European players We look back at the best bits from the Miracle at Medinah Watchalong on Sky Sports, featuring Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and many other European players

Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer were among the players to feature in a special 'Miracle at Medinah' Watchalong on Sky Sports Golf, revisiting Team Europe's dramatic 2012 Ryder Cup win.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Five of Europe's final-day point scorers joined vice-captain Paul McGinley, former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart and host Nick Dougherty to relive that incredible comeback and 14.5-13.5 win in Illinois.

Poulter and Donald both featured in European victories late on Saturday afternoon to reduce the deficit to 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles, before playing pivotal parts in a history-making win for Jose Maria Olazabal's side.

Ian Poulter produced a five-birdie finish alongside Rory McIlroy late in the Saturday fourballs

Donald shares details of the pressure he faced leading Europe in the opening singles match and the importance of delivering a win in the No 1 slot, while Poulter revealed how he battled through fatigue to produce a fourth victory of the week.

Lee Westwood and Paul Lawrie both featured in the show to discuss their winning performances and reflect on a remarkable Sunday, while Kaymer explains what got him through the final few holes of his must-win match against Steve Stricker.

0:58 Lee Westwood reflects on how he handled the pressure in the closing stages of his match against Matt Kuchar Lee Westwood reflects on how he handled the pressure in the closing stages of his match against Matt Kuchar

McGinley provides a view from the backroom staff and reveals why they chose to send out Donald first, plus dishes out a previously untold story about potential wrongdoing in the American camp.

All of the players give their verdict on the performance of captain Olazabal that week and the influence Seve Ballesteros' legacy had on the team, as well as sharing plenty of other stories from the 2012 contest!

Players had an image of Seve Ballesteros on their shirts during the final day

Click on the video above to see the best of the Miracle at Medinah Watchalong!