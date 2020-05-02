Best celebrity golf shots: Justin Timberlake, Paul Scholes and more!
A handful of golf tournaments a year give celebrities the chance to play alongside the professionals, with Justin Timberlake and Mark Wahlberg among the star amateurs to impress!
The pre-tournament BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, as well as the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, are among the events where well-known amateurs get the opportunities to feature, with plenty of memorable moments caught on camera through the years.
Timberlake was inches away from a hole-in-one while playing alongside Justin Rose at Pebble Beach, while Wahlberg almost made an ace of his own at Monterey Peninsula and Andy Garcia also came close to holing a tee shot.
Former F1 world champion Damon Hill and 50 Shades of Gray star Jamie Dornan have both holed long-range putts on live TV, although none can match Michael Phelps nailing his incredible 159-foot putt at Kingsbarns.
Tony Romo hitting it close to the pin from a hospitality and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes holing out from a bunker also feature, with Ronan Keating and Alfonso Ribeiro among the other celebrities to shine on the golf course!
