PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler holds off Viktor Hovland for Texas win

Scottie Scheffler held off a final-round charge from fellow PGA Tour pros Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris to claim a one-shot victory at the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational.

Scheffler birdied four of his last seven holes to close out a bogey-free 67 at Maridoe Golf Cub in Texas and end the 54-hole event on nine under, one ahead of Zalatoris.

The 54-hole event followed social distancing guidelines and was raising money for caddies that are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Scheffler donating his $9,000 winner's cheque to the fund.

"It's always fun beating your friends," Scheffler told GolfChannel.com. "I wasn't playing so well on the front but kept myself in the round, didn't make any bogeys, and then was able to hit some good shots down the stretch and make a few birdies."

Hovland finished two shots adrift in third after matching Zalatoris' joint-low round-of-the-day 65, while Harry Higgs was five strokes off the pace in tied-fourth alongside Austin Eckroat.

Jordan Spieth thought he had made a hole-in-one while playing as an unofficial marker on the final day, appearing to hole his tee-shot at the 110-yard 17th hole before it cannoned off the plastic spacer inside the cup - used to stop players from touching the flag - and ricocheted into water.

Former NFL star Tony Romo was among the other notable names in the field, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback birdieing two of his last three holes to post a six-over 78 and finish in 39th spot.