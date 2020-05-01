Nicolas Colsaerts podcast: Ryder Cup success, European Tour tales

Nicolas Colsaerts during the second round of the Oman Open

Nicolas Colsaerts discusses his comeback victory, being part of the 'Miracle at Medinah' and plenty of other golfing highlights in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The three-time European Tour winner joined regular host Josh Antmann to reflect on the highs and lows of his career so far and share previously untold stories from his time on Tour.

Colsaerts revealed how he is spending life in lockdown and the conversations he has had with players about a possible return date, as well as looking back at his rise from the amateur ranks to the professional game.

The Belgian recalls his breakthrough win at the 2011 Volvo China Open and following it up with an impressive 2012, plus shares how he found out he would be in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Colsaerts reveals tales from the team room during that incredible week for Jose Maria Olazabal's side and the European part after the final-day comeback, as well as explaining the reasoning behind the story of him hitting shots out of a hotel room window!

Colsaerts and Graeme McDowell were two of the European players to fail to win their singles matches in Europe's 2012 victory

His recent win at the Open de France and how family life has changed his perspective towards the sport are also discussed, while Colsaerts also answers the best of the questions sent in via Twitter.

