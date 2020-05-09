Rory McIlroy's golf lessons: Best tips given in the Sky Sports Zone

Rory McIlroy has been a regular visitor to the Sky Zone through the years, offering a host of advice and tips to amateur golfers aspiring to follow in the world No 1’s footsteps.

The four-time major champion has already achieved huge success in the game, with McIlroy keen to share his experience in front of the Sky Sports camera to try and help others improve.

McIlroy has explained the importance of his warm-up routine and the drills he goes through ahead of a round, demonstrating how he works his way through clubs before heading to the course.

The Northern Irishman has been involved in live Masterclasses, including during the 2017 British Masters at Close House, with McIlroy sharing the best ways to hit certain shots in various situations.

The reigning FedExCup champion has also explained the importance of getting out of bunkers, after finding out the costly way during a practice round ahead of The Open at Royal Troon, plus shared various other useful nuggets to Sky Sports Golf viewers.

Click on the video above to see McIlroy's all-time Sky Zone highlights!

