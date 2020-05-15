Ryder Cup podcast: Paul McGinley, David Howell on Europe's 2004 win

Europe celebrating a record victory at the 2004 Ryder Cup

Paul McGinley and David Howell share Ryder Cup stories and look back at Europe's record-breaking 2004 success in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Ahead of the final day of Europe's dominant victory being repeated, in full, this Sunday on Sky Sports, two of the winning team from 2004 joined Josh Antmann to reflect on that historic week.

The pair discuss how confident the European team were going into the week at Oakland Hills and the influence captain Bernhard Langer had on the players, plus the decision to interact more with the American fans while out on the golf course.

Europe's victory remains their biggest winning margin on American soil

McGinley reveals how late he found out he would be featuring in the opening session of Europe's 18.5-9.5 triumph, while the duo also reflect on how much Colin Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington's early win of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson galvanised the team.

Listen or subscribe on:

Howell explains the nerves he felt as a Ryder Cup rookie when he stepped onto the tee for his opening match and how he required a last-minute swing change during tournament week, as well as talking about how the team felt going into the final day with such a commanding advantage.

Both players also provide plenty more behind-the-scenes tale from an incredible week in Michigan, including one about a caddie who thought he'd lost a putter and how the team celebrated retaining the trophy in style!

McGinley played alongside Padraig Harrington in the Saturday foursomes

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes! The Vodcast edition will also be available via Sky Sports On Demand, while a 60-minute version will be on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday morning!

Watch the 2004 Ryder Cup Sunday singles repeated on Sunday, in full, from 11am on Sky Sports Golf!