Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Highs and lows of being a Tour caddie

This week's podcast brings together three of the very best caddies for some enlightening insight into the hardships, and the rewards, of being a bagman.

Billy Foster, John McLaren and Craig Connelly joined Josh Antmann for this week's edition, with the chat ranging from how they first started their looping careers, to detailing their Ryder Cup experiences - both good and bad!

A young Billy Foster working with Seve Ballesteros

Foster shares a couple of absolute gems when he looks back at his years carrying the bag for Seve Ballesteros, and describes how he dealt with an emotionally-charged week working with a grieving Darren Clarke at the K Club in 2006.

Connelly, known affectionately as "Weeman", explains his on-off-on working relationship with two-time major winner Martin Kaymer, while "Longsocks" McLaren admitted to having the wrong pin information in Mexico with Paul Casey.

And all three looked back on the astonishing events that culminated in the Miracle at Medinah, which Foster missed due to injury but still received welcome contact from European captain Jose Maria Olazabal.

McLaren was on Luke Donald's bag that week, while Connelly describes the moment that Kaymer ensured Europe would retain the Ryder Cup with the putt that prompted incredible scenes on the 18th green.

