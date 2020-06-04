Tiger Woods takeover: Highlights of his greatest wins on Sky Sports

1:25 We look at every Tiger Woods winning celebration during his career on the PGA Tour We look at every Tiger Woods winning celebration during his career on the PGA Tour

It's a Tiger Woods takeover on Sky Sports Golf this week, as we look back at some of the 82-time PGA Tour winner's greatest victories.

To coincide with "Tiger Woods: Back" premiering on the Sky Documentary channel on June 5 at 9pm, we've ripped up the schedules to provide three full days dedicated to some of Woods' most memorable wins.

Each day focuses on a different area of Woods' dominance, with Thursday full of highlights from some of his most significant PGA Tour successes and a full final-day repeat from his 2005 victory at the Ford Championship at Doral.

Woods claimed a one-shot victory at Doral in 2005, the first of back-to-back titles at the event

Friday is devoted to all four of his PGA Championship victories, including repeats of his win in 2006 and successful title defence a year later, with Saturday switching to his other major achievements.

Each of his five victories at The Masters get covered, including how he silenced his critics to win a 15th major title in the 2019 contest, as does a look back at Woods' three wins at The Open - starting with the history-making title at St Andrews in 2000.

Full details of the wall-to-wall Woods coverage over the coming days can be found in the TV guide, but we've delved deep into the schedule to pick out 10 key events you'll definitely want to see again.

How to watch Woods' significant victories (all on Sky Sports Golf):

1996 Las Vegas Invitational - Woods' maiden PGA Tour win - Thursday 11pm

1997 Masters - Woods' maiden major title - Saturday 9am

1999 PGA Championship - First of Woods' four Wanamaker Trophy wins - Friday 1pm and 9pm

2000 The Open - Record-breaking victory at St Andrews - Saturday 9pm

2001 Masters - Completion of 'The Tiger Slam' - Saturday 10am and 5pm

Woods won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019

2001 The Players - The 'better than most' putt - Thursday 12pm, Friday 5am

2005 Ford Championship at Doral - Beating Mickelson and returning to world No 1 - Thursday 7pm

2007 PGA Championship - Most recent PGA Championship win - Friday 3pm

Woods won the PGA Championship in 2006 and 2007

2018 Tour Championship - First win in five years - Thursday 1pm

2019 Masters - A fifth Green Jacket and 15th major - Saturday 1pm and 8pm

Relive the best of Tiger Woods this week on Sky Sports Golf, with the special new film "Tiger Woods: Back" premiering on the Sky Documentary channel on June 5 at 9pm!