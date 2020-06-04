Tiger Woods takeover: Highlights of his greatest wins on Sky Sports
Three days dedicated to Tiger Woods' wins on Sky Sports Golf; new documentary 'Tiger Woods: Back' premiering on Sky Documentaries on June 5
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/06/20 11:22pm
It's a Tiger Woods takeover on Sky Sports Golf this week, as we look back at some of the 82-time PGA Tour winner's greatest victories.
To coincide with "Tiger Woods: Back" premiering on the Sky Documentary channel on June 5 at 9pm, we've ripped up the schedules to provide three full days dedicated to some of Woods' most memorable wins.
Each day focuses on a different area of Woods' dominance, with Thursday full of highlights from some of his most significant PGA Tour successes and a full final-day repeat from his 2005 victory at the Ford Championship at Doral.
Friday is devoted to all four of his PGA Championship victories, including repeats of his win in 2006 and successful title defence a year later, with Saturday switching to his other major achievements.
Each of his five victories at The Masters get covered, including how he silenced his critics to win a 15th major title in the 2019 contest, as does a look back at Woods' three wins at The Open - starting with the history-making title at St Andrews in 2000.
The Open Films: Woods 2000
June 6, 2020, 9:00pm
Full details of the wall-to-wall Woods coverage over the coming days can be found in the TV guide, but we've delved deep into the schedule to pick out 10 key events you'll definitely want to see again.
How to watch Woods' significant victories (all on Sky Sports Golf):
1996 Las Vegas Invitational - Woods' maiden PGA Tour win - Thursday 11pm
Tiger Woods: Las Vegas 1996
June 4, 2020, 11:00pm
1997 Masters - Woods' maiden major title - Saturday 9am
1999 PGA Championship - First of Woods' four Wanamaker Trophy wins - Friday 1pm and 9pm
2000 The Open - Record-breaking victory at St Andrews - Saturday 9pm
2001 Masters - Completion of 'The Tiger Slam' - Saturday 10am and 5pm
2001 The Players - The 'better than most' putt - Thursday 12pm, Friday 5am
2005 Ford Championship at Doral - Beating Mickelson and returning to world No 1 - Thursday 7pm
2007 PGA Championship - Most recent PGA Championship win - Friday 3pm
2018 Tour Championship - First win in five years - Thursday 1pm
2019 Masters - A fifth Green Jacket and 15th major - Saturday 1pm and 8pm
The Masters Film - 2019 Woods
June 6, 2020, 8:00pm
Relive the best of Tiger Woods this week on Sky Sports Golf, with the special new film "Tiger Woods: Back" premiering on the Sky Documentary channel on June 5 at 9pm!