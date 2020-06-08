PGA Tour quiz: How much do you remember from the season so far?

The PGA Tour schedule resumes this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but how much do you remember from the first half of the season?

A star-studded field are set to feature at Colonial Country Club in Texas, which is the first PGA Tour event since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on March 12.

Sungjae Im remains top of the FedExCup standings after his victory at the Honda Classic, while Tyrrell Hatton is the most recent PGA Tour champion after his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational came the week before golf's stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hatton claimed a two-shot victory at Bay Hill

World No 1 Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among the other early-season winners on the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas also both having celebrated victories during the first part of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ahead of this week's tournament, live on Sky Sports Golf, it's time to put your knowledge to the test and see what you can recall from the PGA Tour events that have taken place so far.

Tackle our quickfire quiz below to find out!

