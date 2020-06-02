European Tour already planning a UK Swing in 2021 schedule

0:55 European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley on the reasoning behind resuming with a UK Swing European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley on the reasoning behind resuming with a UK Swing

The UK Swing will again feature on the European Tour next season, while players could be mic'd up when competition returns in July.

Tour chief executive Keith Pelley confirmed on The Golf Show that "a different form" of the UK Swing, which features six events back-to-back starting on July 22, is already being planned for the 2021 season.

Keith Pelley announced the 'temporary measure' to suspend ticket sales

Pelley last week unveiled a modified schedule for the remainder of this year, with the British Masters at Close House heralding the return to action for the European Tour, with further events to follow at Forest of Arden, Hanbury Manor, Celtic Manor and The Belfry.

"There is no question we've learned a lot from creating this UK Swing and, no doubt, next year there will be a different form of it," he said. "I'm pretty well convinced that the British Masters next year will have a couple of other events side-by-side.

"We've had 30 tournaments that have either been postponed or cancelled, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the only tournament to be remaining in its original slot. It's been a complex and comprehensive process to put this schedule together, but this is a glimpse of the future and I'm really excited about 2021.

0:53 Pelley explains some the innovative ideas being considered when tournaments resume in July. Pelley explains some the innovative ideas being considered when tournaments resume in July.

"We have created and funded these tournaments all on our own, but now we're looking for partners and we've already had some great interest from some who love the concept of the UK Swing.

"And our great broadcast partner in Sky is excited about it and, of course, during the UK Swing there will be £500,000 being donated to charity from the European Tour as well as £50,000 to the host venues."

The six UK events will all be played without spectators, but Pelley is hopeful of having a selection of players and caddies wearing microphones to enhance the viewing experience for those watching live on Sky Sports Golf.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"One of our broadcast executives calls us the 'King of innovation', and we're always trying to push the envelope. There has been a lot of talk about having microphones on players or caddies.

"In order for us to play behind closed doors, even though there will be plenty of coverage, to give it a little more energy and excitement, we're trying to do a couple of different things, and having the players mic'd up is just one of them."