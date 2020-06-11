Play at Colonial Country Club halted for a minute's silence in honour of George Floyd
Moment of silence introduced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as professional golf paid its respects.
By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 11/06/20 5:01pm
Colonial Country Club fell silent for a minute on Thursday morning as players paused in memory of George Floyd.
The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that Floyd would be honoured at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a tee time of 8:46am - a number that has become significant in the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Floyd stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest before being pronounced dead following an altercation with police in Minneapolis, with officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has stressed the need for the Tour to "continue the conversation" and be "part of the solution" in combating racial inequality, with the Tour also publishing a two-part discussion between Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of only a handful of prominent black professionals in the United States.
Live PGA Tour Golf
June 12, 2020, 12:45pm
Live on
And Monahan himself was on the first tee to introduce the moment of silence that temporarily halted the resumption of professional competition on the PGA Tour after a 91-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the video above to see how golf paused to remember George Floyd early on the first day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf, and Sky Sports Main Event.