Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau among those reflecting on what might have been at Colonial

As Daniel Berger celebrated his first PGA Tour win for three years, several players were left to reflect on near-misses as the Charles Schwab Challenge served up an enthralling final day.

At least a dozen players were battling for the lead throughout a tense Sunday at Colonial Country Club, but it was Berger who laid claim to the silverware after a par at the first play-off hole was enough to edge out Collin Morikawa.

Berger chipped to tap-in range back at the 17th before Morikawa's four-foot putt for par lipped out, something that several contenders endured down the stretch while the likes of Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Kokrak were adamant they had made clutch birdie putts on the final green.

Morikawa missed from inside six feet for birdie on the 72nd green before his misfortune at the first extra hole, while long-time leader Xander Schauffele suffered a terrible blow on the 17th green when his three-foot par attempt spun around 99 per cent of the cup and stayed out.

Here's what the "near-miss club" had to say after their rounds ....

Collin Morikawa

"On 18 I actually hit a really good putt and, granted, it was a really bad misread. I should have brought my caddie in. I hadn't been bringing him in that much throughout the week, but it was one of those putts out here that it just was really into the grain, really right to left, and I just didn't read that.

Collin Morikawa missed a putt for the win and then lipped out in the play-off

"Yeah, I'm going to have my head down after that because it was a putt pretty much to win it, but everything from there on was a good putt. So as long as I'm starting it on line, I'm confident.

"What happened on the play-off hole was just not a good putt. It was firm right and everything that couldn't have happened, happened!"

Xander Schauffele

Gary's putt was kind of on the same line with mine coming up to the hole. It hooked across, so I knew it was left to right. I played it left of the hole; I mean, you're not going to play much more than edge on a three-foot putt out here.

Xander Schauffele was not happy with his putting on the final day

"It was my second three-putt. A miscue on 15 there. Just a dramatic finish, I'd say, to what was pretty solid golf.

"I tried to force a putt early on the front nine and had a bunch of looks, a bunch of 10-footers, and just didn't make any of them. My speed was off, and that final putt on 18, left-to-right in the heart, kind of sums up my week."

Justin Rose

"My putt on 18 was a gentle right-to-left the whole way. I played about six-to-eight inches of break, and that's the way I normally read putts, maximum break and kind of a foot past speed.

Justin Rose though he had made his birdie putt on 18

"I was aware it was a must-make putt, and then sometimes you grapple with do you kind of take all the break out and get it there, but I don't make putts that way. It's not my routine. So a couple feet out, I thought I had made it to be honest with you."

Bryson DeChambeau

"I hit a good drive up 18, got lucky on the lie, hit a good shot up there, and thought I made the putt and it just broke at the end, unfortunately. That was kind of my day.

Bryson DeChambeau added to the list of near-misses at the last

"I felt like it could have gone either way. Yesterday never should have happened. If I make the putts like I should have, I was minus two strokes short game and putting, but it was just normal there. Had I putted pretty well I would have won by a lot this week."

Jason Kokrak

"I looked up on 11, and missed a short par putt there. But I made some long putts, made some great swings, hit it a lot better, drove it better, and put myself in great position. It's just one of those days that the wind was kind of swirling, tough to figure out where it was at, and I made some good putts and put myself out there.

"I wouldn't change a thing on my last putt; it just kind of dove off a little bit more than I thought."