Racist incidents in golf 'on the way out', says Zane Scotland

Zane Scotland has revealed he experienced several instances of racism in golf, but he does feel that racial discrimination is "on the way out" at club golfs in the UK.

Scotland opened up on the various racist comments he has heard directly, with many offenders completely unaware that he is of mixed race and was introduced to the game by his father, who is black.

Speaking on this week's Sky Sports Golf Vodcast, the 37-year-old also heralded the advent of better access for younger golfers, regardless of race, another problem that has damaged the reputation of all golf clubs for many years.

Scotland, a 10-time winner on the MENA Tour, said: "I'm from black descent; my dad is black, and my mother is Irish Caucasian. It's been an interesting journey in golf, and I actually experienced a fair amount of racism in the golfing fraternity.

"Guys didn't know that I was half black, and they would make certain comments and I'd have to walk away to go to the bar, or to the toilets. Then they'd be told my dad was black, and they'd suddenly go from very white to very red through embarrassment.

"I reckon there have been at least seven occasions when someone has actually called me in my hotel room to apologise for their comments and promised never to do that again."

Scotland also feels that more black players are taking up the sport and joining clubs, a trend he is confident will continue given the increased awareness of racial inequality and injustice that has hit the headlines worldwide in recent weeks.

"When I started to go to golf courses with my dad, it was obviously very noticeable that it was predominantly white male dominated," Scotland added. "And even as a kid, you had to have a suit and tie to go for an interview to get into a golf club, and I wasn't even allowed to join a club until I was 14.

"So we've seen the game evolve, and now younger kids are being allowed in to most clubs. It's evolving all the time, and hopefully we'll see a lot more young black kids getting into golf.

"The way to deal with racism is to realise that we're all one race, but the situation is improving, I think. It was not the norm to see a group of black golfers out on the course when I first started playing, but you see it all the time now, so that's fantastic.

"My dad was always well known for being the one black member at his golf club, but now he's better known for the loud trousers that he wears, and various pairs of bright shoes in all sorts of colours.

"He's not regarded as just the lone black guy who happens to play at our club, and that sort of thing is definitely on the way out now. In the time that I've been involved in golf, it is certainly improving."