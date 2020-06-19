European Senior Tour season abandoned for 2020

The Staysure Tour has confirmed its entire 2020 season has been cancelled.

Officials for the European Senior tour blamed the "complexities of staging events across multiple territories" allied to the coronavirus pandemic causing increased health risks for its playing members in their advanced years.

The decision to scrap the season was taken following advice from the Tour's medical advisers, while all playing members on the over-50s Tour were consulted before the announcement.

The Tour hopes to return with a full schedule in 2021, with Staysure retained as the main sponsors.

A Staysure Tour statement read: "The decision was taken following consultation with the Tour's membership and the Tour's medical advisers based on the additional risk associated with the age demographic of the players and the complexities of staging events across multiple territories.

"It was today ratified by the Staysure Tour Tournament Committee following earlier approval by the European Tour Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team. All 2020 playing exemption categories will be extended to the 2021 season."

Mark Aspland, head of the Staysure Tour, said: "This decision was not taken lightly but we feel it is the most responsible course of action following consultation with all of our stakeholders, and taking into account feedback from our players around the complexities of international travel at the current time.

Last year's Order of Merit winner Phillip Price with Staysure Tour head Mark Aspland

"While professional golf is slowly returning with the necessary safety protocols, we have to recognise the additional risk associated with the age demographic of the Staysure Tour membership, alongside the challenges of implementing the requisite health strategy across the multiple territories we play in.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Ryan Howsam and Staysure who have been incredibly supportive throughout this process, allowing us to arrive at this difficult decision. We look forward to working together, and with our other partners, across the 2021 season."

David J Russell, chairman of the Staysure Tour tournament committee, added: "As professional golfers, we all want to be out on the golf course competing again. However, these are truly unique circumstances caused by a global pandemic.

"We had to acknowledge the age demographic of the Staysure Tour players presents additional associated risks. We are therefore supportive of this difficult but responsible decision to cancel the 2020 Staysure Tour season and we look forward to working together with Mark, Ryan Howsam, Staysure and all our other partners on planning for 2021."