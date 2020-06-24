Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship despite negative Covid-19 test

Brooks Koepka will not feature at the Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka believes withdrawing from the Travelers Championship was the "right thing to do", despite not testing positive for coronavirus.

The four-time major champion is one of five players to pull out of this week's event at TPC River Highlands due to Covid-19, following his caddie - Ricky Elliott - receiving a positive test.

"I haven't tested positive for Covid-19, but as I've said all along, I'm taking this very seriously," Koepka said. "I don't want to do anything that might jeopardise the health of any player in the field or his ability to compete.

"I was planning to take the next two weeks off anyway, so the right thing to do right now is get home, support Ricky and feel confident that I'm doing what I can do protecting my fellow Tour members, my PGA Tour friends and everyone associated with the Travelers Championship this week."

Brooks Koepka will now have to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, following CDC guidelines

Koepka's younger brother, Chase, came through Monday qualifying to feature in Connecticut this week, although the 26-year-old has since withdrawn as a precaution after playing a practice round with Brooks and Graeme McDowell - whose caddie Ken Comboy also tested positive.

"Despite being very excited about playing the Travelers Championship, I am electing to withdraw," Chase Koepka said. "My team and I have all tested negative for Covid-19; however, I was in close contact with someone who tested positive.

"I feel as if this is the best decision to keep all other players, caddies and volunteers safe. I wish everyone the best of luck this week."

Cameron Champ remains the only player to test positive on the PGA Tour this week, following on from Nick Watney at the RBC Heritage on Friday, while last week's winner Webb Simpson elected to withdraw after a member of his family was found to have Covid-19.

Webb Simpson claimed a one-shot victory at the RBC Heritage on Sunday to move top of the FedExCup standings

"While my tests this week were negative, I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of my family and protect my peers in the field by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship," Simpson said.

"I am going to return home to Charlotte and quarantine under CDC guidelines, and I look forward to returning to competition after that time period."

