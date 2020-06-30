Michael Bannon: Rory McIlroy's rise from childhood star to world No 1

Michael Bannon, Rory McIlroy's coach, has launched a new series on GOLFPASS

Rory McIlroy's coach Michael Bannon shares stories from working with the four-time major champion in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf Vodcast.

Ahead of the launch of his GOLFPASS series, Breaking into the Game: Juniors, Bannon joined Tim Barter live from Northern Ireland to reflect on his time coaching the world No 1 and look at how McIlroy has become one of golf's modern greats.

Bannon explains how he ended up working with McIlroy from such a young age and the early lessons he gave him at Hollywood Golf Club, as well as how the pair continued to build and change his swing throughout his childhood and teenage years.

McIlroy has worked with Bannon throughout his career

The renowned coach describes some of his favourite moments from his time working with McIlroy, including the double major success of 2014, plus looks at some of the reigning FedExCup champion's best assets and looks at how he can build on his stellar career over the decade ahead.

"He's capable of at least what he did in the last 10 years, maybe more," Bannon said. "I know he's got the potential to keep doing that and he's got the drive and will to keep up there."

Breaking into the Game: Juniors is a new nine-part series that up-and-coming junior golfers everything they need to know about how to play and develop their own game.

From striking mechanics to swing speed, club selection and more, Bannon offers juniors an easy-going yet informative set of lessons that will help them have more fun each time they play. McIlroy also makes a special appearance to offer tips and advice to aspiring golfers.

To watch Bannon's new series, book and save on tee times at courses worldwide, plus much more, visit the GOLFPASS website to sign up to your free seven-day trial!