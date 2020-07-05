Bryson DeChambeau sees off Matthew Wolff to secure Detroit victory

4:40 A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau ended a 20-month winless run on the PGA Tour with an impressive three-stroke victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Final leaderboard Rocket Mortgage Classic

DeChambeau overturned a three-stroke deficit on the final day to secure a sixth PGA Tour title, birdieing his last three holes to card a round-of-the-day 65 and end the week on 23 under.

Overnight leader Matthew Wolff recovered from a disappointing front-nine to birdie four of his last eight holes and salvage a one-under 71 at Detroit Golf Club, with Kevin Kisner a further two strokes back in third after a bogey-free 66.

Wolff's runner-up finish is his first worldwide top-10 since his breakthrough victory in 2019

A two-shot swing at the first saw DeChambeau roll in a ten-footer and Wolff open with a bogey, before DeChambeau followed a birdie at the fourth with a tap-in gain at the par-five next.

Wolff got up and down from a greenside bunker to also pick up a shot at the fourth but bogeyed his next two holes to slip further behind, only to join DeChambeau - playing in the group ahead - in making a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventh.

DeChambeau mixed eight birdies with a sole bogey on the final day

A three-putt bogey at the ninth and another dropped shot at the next saw Wolff fall three-over for the day, as DeChambeau drained a 20-footer at the tenth to temporarily move him four ahead.

Wolff responded with back-to-back birdies from the 12th but missed a six-footer for a third straight gain at the 14th, where DeChambeau found the rocks with his pitch out of the rough on his way to bogeying the par-five.

DeChambeau capitalised on a kind drop from a sprinkler to salvage a two-putt par from the back of the 15th green, with a 30-foot birdie at the next then giving him a two-shot advantage.

DeChambeau posted rounds of 66, 67, 67 and 65 over the four rounds

Wolff made a ten-foot birdie at the 15th but missed from a couple of feet closer at the 16th, before seeing a eagle try from 15 feet at the par-five next stop a roll short of the target and leave a tap-in.

Holding a two-shot lead up the last, DeChambeau struck a crisp wedge from the fairway to set up a close-range birdie and seal a first PGA Tour win since the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton ended in a share of fourth alongside Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin, while English pair Tom Lewis and Matt Wallace finished part of the group in tied-12th that also included Ireland's Seamus Power.