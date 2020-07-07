Matt Fitzpatrick feels 'not far off' from PGA Tour breakthrough win

Matt Fitzpatrick is chasing a maiden victory on the PGA Tour

Matt Fitzpatrick believes he is moving closer towards a breakthrough PGA Tour victory ahead of teeing it up at the Workdays Charity Open.

The Englishman is a five-time winner on the European Tour but has yet to register a PGA Tour title, with a runner-up finish at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational his best performance in the USA.

Fitzpatrick missed the cut in his last start at the Travelers Championship, following on from tied-32nd and tied-14th finishes in his first two appearances back following the PGA Tour's resumption, with the 25-year-old not overly concerned about waiting for a maiden win.

Fitzpatrick is appearing in both events at Muirfield Village over the next two weeks

"Obviously I'm disappointed not to have won, but the way I look at it is I'm not playing full-time over here," Fitzpatrick said. "I've given myself a few chances now, and I don't think I'm far off. It's just sort of everything coming together.

"Back at Harbour Town, drove it well and then putted well and just didn't quite hit my irons close enough over the weekend. Then the following week at Hartford, did everything great and just played the par-five 13th in three over par. That's a hole that you should be playing two under for the first two days and five shots better.

"I feel like it [a win] is close, but my level of frustration, I'm not frustrated. It's the way the game is. I've just got to keep working hard and improving and trying to do the things that me and my team have looked at. Just take it from there really and hopefully it will come."

Fitzpatrick used veteran Cayce Kerr as his stand-in caddie for the previous three events, with regular bagman Billy Foster still in the UK and not returning until the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Fitzpatrick is 26th in the latest world rankings

Legendary caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, who previously worked with Phil Mickelson before retiring to work as an on-course analyst, will be on the bag for the next two weeks after sending Fitzpatrick a text to offer his services.

"I was absolutely shocked," Fitzpatrick said. "Everyone knows what he's achieved. Everyone knows sort of his place in the game and how well he's done.

Jim Mackay previously stepped in to help Justin Thomas at the 2018 Sony Open

"Just having someone who's achieved so much, has so much experience, it kind of makes you feel better about your own game that someone of that stature has belief in your game. It absolutely gives me confidence going into the week.

"Having Billy, having Bones, I had Cayce Kerr the last three weeks, who's worked for some great players as well, it really sort of makes me look forward to the week even more. I feel like I have a little bit of extra confidence. It might be false confidence, but either way it's certainly a big help in my opinion."

