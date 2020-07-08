European Tour: Andalucia Masters and Portugal Masters get new dates

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is defending champion at the Andalucia Masters, where Sergio Garcia is a three-time winner

Two more events have been rescheduled on the European Tour, with the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters and the Portugal Masters back on the 2020 schedule.

The Andalucia Masters, held at Real Club Valderrama, will now take place from September 3-6, having been postponed earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal Masters will follow a week later at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, having originally been scheduled for October, with the European Tour considering 'a variety of scheduling options' for the remainder of the season.

Steven Brown claimed a one-shot win at the 2019 Portugal Masters

Peter Adams, Championship Director of both the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters and Portugal Masters, said: "We can't wait to return to Valderrama and Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course for the rescheduled events. We are delighted that we will be able to showcase one of Europe's elite golf courses to fans tuning in around the world to our live coverage."

European Tour golf resumes with back-to-back dual-ranking events in Austria, before the British Masters from July 22-25 marks the start of six consecutive events in a new "UK Swing".

Lee Westwood hosts the British Masters at Close House

The Andalucia Masters and Portugal Masters will be followed by the US Open at Winged Foot a week later, before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place from October 1-4.

Events will be governed by the Tour's comprehensive Health Strategy, which has been developed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Andrew Murray in consultation with health care specialists Cignpost and advisors in many of the 30 countries in which the European Tour plays.

Four Rolex Series events have been rescheduled for later in the season, with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship in successive weeks in October before the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship take place in December.