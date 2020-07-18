Tiger Woods finds positives after improved third round at Memorial

2:28 Tiger Woods reflects on a third-round 71 in tough conditions at Muirfield Village and discusses the difficulty in playing without spectators Tiger Woods reflects on a third-round 71 in tough conditions at Muirfield Village and discusses the difficulty in playing without spectators

Tiger Woods found positive signs within his game after admitting he was "fortunate" to still be involved at the Memorial Tournament.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 15-time major champion birdied two of his last three holes on Friday to salvage a four-over 76, which was enough to sneak into the weekend on the cut-mark of three over, before making a small move up the leaderboard with a third-round 71 early on Saturday.

Woods showed no movement struggles like he had experienced the previous day at Muirfield Village, mixing four birdies with three bogeys in hot and humid conditions.

Woods' appearance this week is his first on the PGA Tour since February

"I felt like I played well today, controlled the ball well," Woods said. "I hit one really bad shot there at three, but other than that, it was a pretty good, solid day.

"I was fortunate the cut came back. I made a little run at the end yesterday, and at times it was looking like it was going to be at two [over], but fortunately I snuck in at three.

1:47 A look back at the highs and lows from Tiger Woods' third-round 71 at the Memorial Tournament A look back at the highs and lows from Tiger Woods' third-round 71 at the Memorial Tournament

"I was moving better today and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day. Unfortunately, I didn't make any putts today, so hopefully I can make a few more tomorrow."

Playing alongside Brooks Koepka for the third day running, Woods bogeyed the third after finding the water with his approach and then needed to convert from six feet to save par at the next.

Koepka carded a one-over 73 to drop back into the group on four over

Woods rolled in an eight-footer from the fifth for the first of back-to-back birdies, only to drop a shot at the ninth after failing to get up and down from the front edge of the green.

A sublime bunker shot set up a close-range save at the 10th and Woods missed a nine-footer birdie chance at the 11th, but birdied the 14th and then drained another from nearly 20 feet after electing to lay up at the par-five 15th.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Woods missed a five-footer to save par after finishing short of the green at the par-three 16th, before the former world No 1 closed his round with two-putt pars from inside 15 feet on each of the last two holes.

"It's tough. It's fast," Woods added about the course. "The golf course is right where they want it. Now that the wind has picked up just a touch, it's going to dry it out a little bit more.

1:47 A look back at the highs and lows from Tiger Woods' third-round 71 at the Memorial Tournament A look back at the highs and lows from Tiger Woods' third-round 71 at the Memorial Tournament

"The ball is starting to run out on the greens. Some of the fairways are starting to chase, and you're starting to get like on two, if you carry that hill on the tee shot, you're getting 60, 70 yards of run.

"It's going to get to where Jack (Nicklaus) wanted to have it at the beginning of the week."

Watch the Memorial Tournament throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the final round begins on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.