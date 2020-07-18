The Open For The Ages: Tiger Woods shares lead with Jack Nicklaus

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus hold a share of the lead heading into the final round of The Open For The Ages at St Andrews.

The two most successful golfers in major history are tied on 12 under par after three rounds of the innovative event, using real archive footage to create a celebratory edition of golf's original major.

Woods lost his overnight advantage by posting a third-round 68 around the Old Course, with Nicklaus going a shot better to set up a dream final-round pairing on Sunday.

Woods and Nicklaus are tied at the top

A long-range putt from Woods, a runaway winner over the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, and a brilliant pin-high approach from Nicklaus on the par-five 15th were among the standout moments from another entertaining day.

Ballesteros is a five-time major champion, with three of them coming at The Open

First-round leader Seve Ballesteros lies a shot off the pace in a share of third with Tom Watson and Sir Nick Faldo, who produced a shot-of-the-day contender with a chip-in eagle - through the Valley of Sin - on the final hole.

Jordan Spieth, who needs to win The Open to complete golf's Grand Slam, is two strokes back in tied-fourth with 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen and 1995 winner John Daly, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els and Zach Johnson also in the field.

The winner of The Open For The Ages has been determined by a fan vote, which registered more than 10,000 responses, and a data model developed in partnership with NTT DATA that utilises this fan vote along with player career statistics and historical data from The Open to calculate the Champion.

Who will win The Open For The Ages? Watch the final round 'live' on Sunday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf!