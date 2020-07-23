FORE! Tommy Fleetwood presents new series of golf's funniest videos

1:22 'FORE' looks at some of the funniest and ugliest swings, shots and shenanigans from the golf course! 'FORE' looks at some of the funniest and ugliest swings, shots and shenanigans from the golf course!

Things don’t always go to plan on the golf course, with a new show on Sky Sports celebrating the good, the bad and the ugly of the sport!

Tommy Fleetwood hosts 'FORE!', a special series where the amateurs at home are the stars of the show as we look at some of the funniest and most bizarre moments from out on the course.

From ugly shots on the range to missed swings and people making fools of themselves mid-round, we look at plenty of hilarious golfing moments to make you feel much better about the state of your own game!

Fleetwood presents the inaugural episode

The show embraces golfers of all shapes, sizes and abilities, with shanks, slices, scuffs and duffs all included for your entertainment, and every shot filmed by phone or home video.

'FORE!' premieres on Friday July 24 at 1.15pm on Sky Sports Golf, with the show repeated on Saturday at 12.45pm, Sunday at 2.45pm and various other points over the coming days.

You can be part of future shows by sending your videos into @SkySportsGolf on Twitter and Instagram, or by using #SkyFore on any of your social media posts!

To whet your appetite for the first episode, click on the video above to see a sneak preview of what 'FORE!' will offer!