3M Open: Tony Finau one off lead in search of second PGA Tour win

Tony Finau is relishing another opportunity challenge for a second PGA Tour title after closing within a shot of the lead at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The world No 17 followed an opening-round 65 with a five-under 66 at TPC Twin Cities to sit in tied-third alongside Talor Gooch and stay in touch with halfway leaders Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson.

Finau is yet to add to his breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and carded rounds of 73 and 78 over the weekend - from a leading position - at the Memorial Tournament, although has been encouraged by his start to the week.

"When you shoot two rounds in the 60, it doesn't matter how the conditions are playing, you know you're playing good golf," Finau said. "It's been two really clean rounds for me, you can always build off that.

"Going into the weekend, I find myself one shot back of a couple guys going into the weekend, so I know I'm going to give myself a chance to win this week, which is always a great feeling.

"You find out here there are two or three guys that are going to play well every week and kind of run away from the field, so hopefully that's me towards the end of the tournament."

Finau has swing coach Boyd Summerhays filling in for him as caddie this week, after electing to split from long-time bagman Greg Bodine after his eighth-place finish at Muirfield Village last week.

Finau has registered four worldwide top-10s from 11 starts in 2020

"I thought we [him and Summerhays] picked our spots really well so far this week," Finau added. "I always have the length when I want it, but that doesn't mean I need to be aggressive all the time.

"My coach knows my game really well. we think about golf I think very similarly and he's proved to be pretty beneficial these first couple days, I think. It's been great to have him out there, for someone like him to see the game up close.

"I think with all this quarantine and Covid, you don't really have the opportunity for people to see you play. for him, it's actually quite beneficial as a coach I think to be inside the ropes and more so just to see me play up close."

