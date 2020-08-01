Sam Horsfield leads Hero Open after round of two halves

Sam Horsfield heads the leaderboard after 54 holes at Forest of Arden

Sam Horsfield will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Hero Open after a dramatic third round of two halves at Forest of Arden.

The Englishman stormed into a six-shot lead after nine holes on Saturday as he turned in five-under 31, but he then came home in four-over 40 as he came unstuck on the back nine.

That gave Horsfield a one-under 71 and a narrow advantage over Welshman Oliver Farr, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and Mikko Korhonen of Finland as he goes in search of his maiden European Tour victory.

Rasmus Hojgaard won the Mauritius Open in December

Horsfield started the day in a share of the lead with Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez but he was soon four clear after opening up with a hat-trick of birdies as his playing partner dropped a shot at the third.

Further birdies followed for Horsfield at the sixth and seventh as he made the turn at five under for his round and 18 under overall, with a six-shot cushion over the field.

The 23-year-old had now gone 30 holes without a bogey but that record was ended in disappointing fashion at the 10th when he three-putted from around eight feet to drop a shot.

Horsfield bounced back with a birdie at the 11th but there was more disappointment at the par-five 12th when he lost his ball after driving into the ferns down the left of the fairway and then missed another short putt as he tried to salvage a bogey.

Horsfield searches for his ball in the ferns on the 12th hole

He steadied the ship after that double-bogey with three successive pars, holing some testing short putts in the process, but he failed to repeat the trick as he bogeyed the 16th.

It went from bad to worse for Horsfield at the par-five 17th when he pushed his second shot into the water to rack up another bogey, although he managed to par the 18th to finish on 14-under 202.

Hojgaard, runner-up in last week's British Masters, surged up the leaderboard with a bogey-free, six-under 66, while Farr also kept a bogey off his card in a 67, a score matched by Korhonen as the trio share second place on 13 under.

Spaniard Garcia Rodriguez could only manage a one-over 73 but is only two off the lead in a share of fifth on 12 under with England's Chris Paisley (66).

Oliver Farr has won three times on the Challenge Tour

Another Englishman, Richard Bland (67), is tied for seventh on 11 under with French duo Benjamin Hebert (66) and Matthieu Pavon (69) and Dane Joachim B Hansen (66).

Veteran Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is making his record-breaking 707th European Tour appearance, carded a one-over 73 but, at seven under, he is probably too far off the pace to launch a victory charge on Sunday despite Horsfield's back-nine collapse giving hope to many of his pursuers.