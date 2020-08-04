PGA Championship quiz: Test your knowledge ahead of 2020 contest

0:58 Golf's 2020 major season finally gets underway at the PGA Championship, live on Sky Sports. Golf's 2020 major season finally gets underway at the PGA Championship, live on Sky Sports.

The PGA Championship kicks off the 2020 major season this week, live on Sky Sports, but how much do you know about the tournament’s past?

Golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown means this week's event at TPC Harding Park in California will be the first major in 382 days, with all of the world's top 10 in action and a whole host of potential storylines to look out for.

2017 champion Justin Thomas arrives as world No 1 after his victory at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, while back-to-back winner Brooks Koepka chases a historic three-peat of the Wanamaker Trophy.

Two-time PGA winner Rory McIlroy is searching for a first major title since claiming this event via a dramatic finish in 2014, with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods also in the field for only his fourth appearance of the calendar year.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014

Jason Day and Jimmy Walker are among the other recent winners of the PGA Championship in action, with this year's tournament having to be played without spectators due to coronavirus.

How much do you know about the PGA Championship? Test your knowledge and take on our quickfire quiz!

