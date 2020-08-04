Tiger Woods grouped with Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy at PGA Championship

0:58 Golf's 2020 major season finally gets underway at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage from TPC Harding Park live on Sky Sports Golf's 2020 major season finally gets underway at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage from TPC Harding Park live on Sky Sports

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and new world No 1 Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.

The reigning Masters champion, chasing a 16th major title and historic 83rd PGA Tour victory, is making only his second appearance back since golf returned from its coronavirus-enforced shutdown in June.

Woods goes out at 8.33am local time (4.33pm BST) on Thursday alongside McIlroy - who he was also paired with for the first two rounds at the Memorial Tournament three weeks ago - and Thomas, who leapfrogged Jon Rahm at the top of the world rankings with his WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational win on Sunday.

Woods and Thomas were grouped together for the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational in February

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, looking to claim a historic three-peat of the Wanamaker Trophy, also has a morning tee time on Thursday and goes out alongside Gary Woodland and Champion Golfer Shane Lowry - golf's two most recent major winners.

Rahm, one of five players with a chance of ending the week as world No 1, partners fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia and 2005 winner Phil Mickelson, while big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau also has a late tee time as he opens his bid for a maiden major win with Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott.

Jordan Spieth, who has another chance to complete golf's Grand Slam this week, has been handed a morning tee time with former US Open champions Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.

Selected Thursday tee times (all times BST)

1611 Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland

Can Brooks Koepka win the PGA Championship for the third year running?

1622 Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1633 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

2147 Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau

2158 Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports.