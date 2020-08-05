PGA Championship preview podcast: Who will impress on major return?

Brooks Koepka is chasing a third straight victory at the PGA Championship

Former PGA champion Rich Beem joins Mark Roe and Jamie Spence to look ahead to the opening major of the year in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The trio discuss all the big storylines from the golfing world going into the first major of the calendar year, where Brooks Koepka is looking to win the Wanamker Trophy for the third year running.

As well as analysing Koepka's near-miss at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and his form going into the week in San Francisco, the panel debate Justin Thomas' credentials after he became world No 1 with victory in Memphis on Sunday.

Koepka registered a two-shot win at Bethpage Black in 2019

Beem gives a behind-the-scenes look at TPC Harding Park and explains the challenges facing the players at the California course this week, as well as discussing the state of his own game as he attempts to make the cut for the second year running.

The 2002 champion offers a trip down memory lane to recall his PGA Championship success, plus joins the other guests in offering his predictions on who will win this year's contest.

Away from the major action, there's plenty of debate about Bryson DeChambeau's behaviour during last week's World Golf Championship event, while Spence and Roe try to offer some chipping advice after Viktor Hovland's shanks.

Will DeChambeau claim a maiden major title this week?

The episode also looks ahead to the latest event in the UK Swing - the English Championship - and the Grand Final of the Rose Ladies Series, plus answers the best of your questions sent in on Twitter.

