Wentworth Fire: Rose Ladies Series Grand Final cancelled

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final has been cancelled after a fire at Wentworth led to play being suspended on Friday.

It had been hoped the tournament could resume on Saturday but, with the fire continuing late into Friday night, it was decided that would be impossible.

As a result of the cancellation, Alice Hewson has been declared the winner of the Computacenter Grand Final, and Charley Hull the winner of the American Golf Order of Merit of the Rose Ladies Series.

As of late Friday evening, 30 fire crews were on-site trying to deal with the blaze, which began on Chobham Common and spread to the nearby golf course.

1:39 Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir was on the ground at Wentworth Golf Club after a fire broke out on the West Course that suspended play at the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir was on the ground at Wentworth Golf Club after a fire broke out on the West Course that suspended play at the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final

A statement on Friday night from the tournament directors read: "We are absolutely devastated to report that tomorrow's final round has been cancelled.

"Sadly, the fire has continued to ravage over 50 hectares of heathland late into this evening. Although now reasonably under control, local Fire Services expect the continued warm weather tomorrow may well be cause for it to re-light.

2:00 English golfer Felicity Johnson tells Sky Sports News she was 'pretty scared' about the major fire at Wentworth that broke out during her round at the Rose Ladies Grand Final English golfer Felicity Johnson tells Sky Sports News she was 'pretty scared' about the major fire at Wentworth that broke out during her round at the Rose Ladies Grand Final

"As we experienced today, this can happen rapidly. With almost one mile of heathland still smoking this evening bordering the golf course, it is simply not safe for The Wentworth Club to reopen.

"We are truly heartbroken to share this news."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Hewson, who had led since the first round at North Hants on Wednesday, had been on course to claim overall victory as she covered the first seven holes in one under, making her second birdie of the day at the seventh shortly before the players were removed from the course.

When the round was abandoned, Hewson led the 54-hole finale on six under, two clear of Solheim Cup star Charley Hull, while Series co-founder Liz Young and Hall were both two under for their rounds and three strokes off the lead.

Rose Ladies Series Live on

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search