PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler makes a hash of a six-inch tap-in

0:26 Rickie Fowler posted a double-bogey late in his second round after failing to make clean contact with the ball when left with a six-inch putt. Rickie Fowler posted a double-bogey late in his second round after failing to make clean contact with the ball when left with a six-inch putt.

Rickie Fowler made a huge mistake in his second round at the PGA Championship as he made a mess of a six-inch tap-in.

Fowler needed a strong second day to be around for the weekend after he opened with a three-over 73 at TPC Harding Park, and he made excellent strides up the leaderboard and was four under for the day after 14 holes.

Fowler's mistake saw him drop outside the cut line

But his bogey-free round was about to come to an abrupt halt at the sixth - his 15th - when he missed an eight-foot putt for par and then suffered the indignity of a "whiff" with his first attempt to tap in.

Fowler appeared to stub the ground before his ball, although he may also have attempted to pull out of the stroke before his putter-head clipped the top of his ball and moved it a fraction.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The American backed away, steadied himself and holed out before confirming to an official that he had indeed caused his ball to move with his aborted first tap-in attempt - turning a bogey-five into a double-bogey six.

And Fowler dropped another shot at the eighth to slip to two over for the tournament, his late lapses likely to cost him a place in the field for the weekend with the cut projected at one over.

Watch the video above to see Fowler make a hash of tapping in from six inches ...