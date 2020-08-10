PGA Tour: Are first-tee announcers needed without spectators?

Tiger Woods was playing only his second event back since golf's coronavirus-enforced stoppage

The first-tee announcer is a long-time tradition in professional golf, but is it required when there are no spectators at tournaments?

Professional golf was halted for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no fans allowed to attend since the PGA Tour returned on June 11 or since the European Tour restarted with the Betfred British Masters last month.

The PGA Championship was the opening major to be played behind closed doors, with players continuing to experience an unusual atmosphere as they arrive at the opening tee to begin their rounds.

Stands would usually have surrounded the par-four first

Cheers, applause and the occasional roar are typical reactions to a player being introduced to the packed stands around the first, but instead it has been near-silence greeting golfers over recent events.

Adjusting to the change is taking time for many to get used to, with several seen still turning around to acknowledge to the non-existent fanbase and only seeing a smattering of tour officials behind them.

The announcer is an asset for those watching on television and for those following from the stands, but are they still needed when there are no fans in attendance?

