PGA Championship: Ben An makes first hole-in-one of the week at Harding Park

Byeong Hun An earned the distinction of making a hole-in-one on the final day of a major as he aced the 11th at the PGA Championship.

An started the final round well out of contention on two over par, but he began to add some zeros to his prize cheque when he recovered from an early bogey with four birdies in an outward 32, and even better was to follow at the par-three 11th.

The South Korean curbed any frustration he may have had after failing to birdie the long 10th - statistically the easiest hole at TPC Harding Park - and sent a mid-iron straight towards the flag at the 200-yard next.

With no fans on site, it may have been hard for the players on the tee box to tell that An's ball had toppled into the hole, but a lone official down beside the green made sure the 28-year-old had recorded the first ace of the championship.

An's ace took him to five under for the day and three under for the tournament, going from also-ran to knocking on the door of a top-20 finish.

