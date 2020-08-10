2024 Presidents Cup to be held at The Royal Montreal Golf Club

Tiger Woods in action at the 2007 Presidents Cup in Montreal

The 2024 Presidents Cup will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

The Quebec course becomes only the second international venue to host the tournament more than once, joining the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Montreal last hosted the Presidents Cup in 2007, when Jack Nicklaus led the United States to a 19.5-14.5 victory over Gary Player's International Team.

"The people of Canada are some of the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world, and given the overwhelming success of the Presidents Cup in 2007, it was a natural next step for the event to return to The Royal Montreal in 2024," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The Royal Montreal has hosted the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions

Founded in 1873, The Royal Montreal Golf Club is the oldest golf club in North America. Its Blue Course was designed by Dick Wilson and updated by Rees Jones in 2004 and 2005.

In addition to hosting the Presidents Cup, The Royal Montreal has also held the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014.

Graham DeLaet, Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir are the three Canadians who have competed in the Presidents Cup, with five-time participant Weir serving as captain's assistant in 2017 and 2019.

"I was very proud to be part of the Presidents Cup as a player in 2007, and to see it come back after being so well-supported the first time just speaks to how passionate we are in Canada about golf," said Weir.

"The fan turnout was tremendous, and as a Canadian I am very proud to have the Presidents Cup come back."

The 2022 Presidents Cup is being held at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, where the USA will bid to win the trophy for the ninth successive year.