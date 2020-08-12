Sky Sports Golf podcast: Spieth's struggles, Morikawa's win and more

Jordan Spieth finished tied-71st at the PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa’s major success, Jordan Spieth’s continued struggles and life inside the European Tour 'bubble' all feature in a bumper Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Gary Murphy, Sophie Walker and James Haddock join Josh Antmann to dissect the PGA Championship, the opening major of the year, plus look back at the sport's biggest talking points.

Morikawa claimed a two-shot victory over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey

The panel give their verdict on TPC Harding Park and how the tournament worked without spectators, where Morikawa impressed over the weekend to claim a maiden major title.

Morikawa's win, barely a year after turning professional, leads to plenty of debate about what the future could hold for the 23-year-old and whether it's too early to draw comparisons to the start Tiger Woods made to his career.

Paul Casey coming close to a long-awaited major and another week of Tony Finau contending are also mentioned, while the guests take a closer look at the rapid decline of Spieth in recent seasons and what the three-time major champion can do to get out of his current slump.

Casey briefly held a share of the lead during the final round at TPC Harding Park

Away from San Francisco, Haddock gives a first-hand experience of the strict protocols in place on the European Tour to reduce the spread of coronavirus and explains what he will be doing differently when back inside the 'bubble' at the Celtic Classic this week.

There's a preview to the latest UK Swing event at Celtic Manor, one of three tournaments live on Sky Sports this week, plus a look ahead to the Wyndham Championship and the Ladies Scottish Open.

A disappointing finish to the Rose Ladies Series is also covered, as is an incredible back-nine collapse from Lydia Ko on the LPGA Tour and some insight about the best books that cover the mental side of golf.

