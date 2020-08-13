The 149th Open: Hospitality tickets for Royal St George's on sale

Hospitality tickets for The 149th Open at Royal St George's next year have gone on general sale.

Origins Hospitality was launched last year and fans looking to book their place at the famous Kent links next year can access an interactive virtual tour by visiting TheOpen.com to experience firsthand the world-class facilities on offer via The Open's official hospitality.

Many fans who had booked places for The 149th Open this year have made the decision to transfer over their bookings to 2021 following the cancellation of the Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brett Tonkyn, head of hospitality at The R&A, said, "Our Origins Hospitality packages are now on general sale for fans to book their place at The 149th Open next year and we have introduced new virtual tours to give fans a real feel for the unique experience of attending The Open as hospitality guests.

"We are pleased that many of our customers have opted to transfer their bookings to 2021 following cancellation of The Open this year, demonstrating the demand among fans to be part of the world's greatest sporting events.

"We would urge anyone interesting in attending Royal St George's next July to ensure that they purchase the remaining packages from TheOpen.com or our official partners in good time."

Origins Hospitality at The Open offers four packages for fans: Champions, Engravers, Caddies and Scorers. Their roles are central to the heritage and rich tradition of the Championship and all of the unique experiences deliver a world class experience for guests in keeping with the global stature of The Open.

Proceeds from The Open will be used to fund The R&A's activities in golf development, governance of the sport and staging of world class amateur events as part of its commitment to invest £200m over the next ten years to grow and develop the sport around the world.

This includes initiatives to increase participation in golf by people of all ages and abilities, including women, juniors and families, and investment in playing facilities and equipment, coaching programmes, golf events and projects to promote the health benefits of the sport.