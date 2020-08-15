Si Woo Kim lips out for second hole-in-one in third round of Wyndham Championship

Si Woo Kim came agonisingly close to one of the rarest feats in golf at the Wyndham Championship as he lipped out for a second hole-in-one in the same round.

Kim got his third round off to a flying start when his eight-iron to the short third pitched next to the hole and toppled in, although it took him a few moments to realise as he waited for confirmation that he could mark a "1" on his card.

Kim was so close to becoming the fourth player with two aces in one day

The 2017 Players champion built on his early bonus and was four under for the round when he arrived at the tricky 197-yard 12th, and his confidence in his iron game was evident as he took dead aim at the flag with a well-struck five-iron.

As the CBS commentary team joked about the possibility of two aces in a day, they almost had their wish granted when Kim's ball landed softly a couple of feet short and rolled towards the hole, catching plenty of flagstick and cup but refusing to drop.

Kim could barely believe how close he came to becoming only the fourth player in PGA Tour history to enjoy two aces in the same round, and the first since Brian Harman had a pair of ones during the final day of The Barclays in 2015.

Bill Whedon was the first to record a double hole-in-one at the 1955 Insurance City Open, while Japan's Yusaku Miyazato emulated that achievement during the Reno Tahoe Open in 2006.

Watch the video above to see just how close Si Woo Kim came to making two aces in one day at the Wyndham Championship.