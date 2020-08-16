Ladies Scottish Open: Stacy Lewis claims first victory since 2017

Stacy Lewis claimed a dramatic victory in Scotland

Stacy Lewis ended a three-year winless run on the LPGA Tour with a play-off victory at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Final leaderboard ASI Ladies Scottish Open

The former world No 1 posted a one-over 72 at the Renaissance Club to end the week on five under alongside Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pedersen and overnight leader Azahara Munoz.

Lewis then birdied the first extra play-off hole, which was not matched by any of the other players involved, to secure her 13th LPGA Tour title and first since the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic.

Lewis mixed three birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey on Sunday

Munoz and Pedersen both missed the green with their approaches and rolled putts close to the hole, while Knight - who posted a one-under 70 on Sunday - missed a 15-footer to extend the contest.

Danielle Kang fell just short in her bid for a third consecutive LPGA Tour victory, finishing a shot off the pace in tied-fifth after three birdies in her last six holes helped her post a final-round 69.

Kang has won the LPGA Drive On Championship and the Marathon LPGA Classic in recent weeks

Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen carded a round-of-the-day 65 to join Kang on four under, with Jennifer Song a further stroke behind after a double-bogey and a bogey over her final four holes.

A three-under 68 saw Scotland's Kylie Henry end the week tied-12th and Ireland's Leona Maguire finished on one over after a final-round 70, while Charley Hull birdied three of her last five holes to claim a share of 22nd spot.

