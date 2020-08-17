Thomas Bjorn completes charity walk from Wentworth to Celtic Manor

2:07 Thomas Bjorn walked over 210 kilometres in four days, from Wentworth to Celtic Manor, to raise money for charity Thomas Bjorn walked over 210 kilometres in four days, from Wentworth to Celtic Manor, to raise money for charity

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn has raised over £30,000 for charity after completing a four-day walk between two of the UK’s most iconic golf courses.

The Dane walked over 210 kilometers from the European Tour's headquarters at Wentworth to the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales, where he arrived during the final round of the Celtic Classic.

The #Wentworth2Wales challenge was raising funds for UNICEF and the Golf Foundation as part of the European Tour's #GolfforGood initiative.

Bjorn reached his end destination during a weather delay at the Celtic Classic, with a number of players and European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley there to greet the 49-year-old on his arrival.

The 15-time European Tour winner received a host of calls and messages along the way from stars of sport and showbiz, with Niall Horan, Rory McIlroy and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp among those to offer their support.

Bjorn will now rest for a couple of days before featuring in the ISPS Handa Wales Open, also held at Celtic Manor, with this week's tournament the fifth in a six-week UK Swing.

Donations for the #Wentworth2Wales walk can be made at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Wentworth2Wales.

