AIG Women's Open: Sophia Popov ready for Sunday nerves at Troon

Sophia Popov is trying to limit the nerves as she prepares for the biggest day of her career so far at the AIG Women’s Open.

Popov, who only qualified for the opening women's major of the year a fortnight ago, carded a bogey-free 67 during her third round at Royal Troon to open up a three-shot advantage.

The world No 304 mixed an eagle with two birdies during an impressive display on another tough-scoring day in Scotland, with Popov now in prime position to challenge for a shock major victory.

Popov carded rounds of 70, 72 and 67 over her first three rounds

"Obviously I'd be lying, if I said I wasn't going to be super nervous tomorrow (Sunday) morning," Popov told Sky Sports. "I think I'm going to keep the same routine as far as tonight and tomorrow morning goes and play everything out the same way as I did today.

"Try to keep the nerves to a minimum. Probably just not check my phone the rest of the day. Please, no one text me (laughing). No social media for me. So just keep that phone in airplane mode, the way it's been the rest of the day.

"Obviously they are going to be there, the nerves are going to be there, so just realise that they are there and play with them."

Popov started the day a shot of the lead but moved ahead after hitting driver from the fairway to set up an eight-foot eagle at the fourth, before posting further birdies at the 12th and 17th.

Popov will play alongside world No 8 Minjee Lee in the final group on Sunday

"At the beginning of the day I said, 'if I can just keep it together and play a solid round, something around even par'," Popov added.

"Conditions were definitely better than the previous two days but they still were not easy and we still had a lot of wind out there. Four under and bogey-free, was more than I could have hoped for. Obviously makes me extremely happy."

