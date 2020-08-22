Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson opens up five-shot lead in Boston

2:08 A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Northern Trust at TPC Boston, where Dustin Johnson continued to impress. A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Northern Trust at TPC Boston, where Dustin Johnson continued to impress.

Dustin Johnson moved a big step closer to a 22nd PGA Tour title after taking a five-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust.

Latest leaderboard The Northern Trust

Johnson followed up his second-round 60 with a seven-under 64 on another low-scoring day at TPC Boston, holing a 40-foot eagle at the last to take him to 22 under and breaking the tournament record for the lowest 54-hole score.

Playing partner Scotties Scheffler - who carded a history-making 59 on Friday - sits in a share of second alongside Harris English after a three-under 68, with Oosthuizen five strokes off the pace in fourth spot.

Scheffler became only the 11th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round on Friday

Johnson, who played his first 11 holes in 11 under on Friday on his way to a second-round 60, made a two-putt birdie at the par-five second and rolled in from six feet at the fifth.

The 36-year-old picked up another shot at the seventh and drained a 20-footer at the eighth to move into a three-shot lead, with Johnson in the middle of the ninth fairway when play was halted for 50 minutes due to the threat of lightning.

Johnson can move to world No 1 with victory at TPC Boston

Johnson made three straight pars when golf resumed and struck his approach to tap-in range at the 12th, as Harris made his charge up the leaderboard by following a front-nine 32 with birdies at the 11th and 13th.

Harris hold a 40-footer from off the 14th green to go seven under for the day, which was enough to move into a share of the lead when Johnson failed to get up and down from the sand to save par at the 13th.

English has carded rounds of 64, 66 and 66 over the first three days

The lead changed hands again when Harris missed a five-footer to save par at the 16th and three-putted from distance at the next for another dropped shot, before he failed to take advantage of the par-five last to stay on 17 under.

Johnson missed an eight-foot birdie attempt at the 14th but drained a 20-footer at the 17th to take a three-shot lead to the par-five last, where he found the green in two and converted from 40 feet for an unlikely eagle.

Daniel Berger sits in a share of fifth alongside Danny Lee and Harry Higgs, while Tyrrell Hatton moved inside the top-10 and into the group on 12 under after a round-of-the-day 63.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were unable to deliver in their star-studded pairing, with both slipping further down the leaderboard with rounds of 73 and 74 respectively. The two-time FedExCup champion will play together again on Sunday.

