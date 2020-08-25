Phil Mickelson leads after opening 61 on PGA Tour Champions debut

0:46 Phil Mickelson admits he felt nervous ahead of his debut on the PGA Tour Champions but was glad to get off to a good start Phil Mickelson admits he felt nervous ahead of his debut on the PGA Tour Champions but was glad to get off to a good start

Phil Mickelson made a strong start to life on the over-50s circuit by topping the leaderboard after the opening round of the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National.

Latest leaderboard Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National

The five-time major champion, who turned 50 in June, made a late decision to make his PGA Tour Champions debut after missing the cut at The Northern Trust on Friday, which left him unable to progress in the FedExCup play-offs.

Playing alongside Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen in Missouri, Mickelson carded 11 birdies in a 10-under 61 to set the pace ahead of David McKenzie.

Steve Stricker carded a five-under 66

"The expectation is there," Mickelson said. "If you play well and win, well, you're supposed to do that. If you don't, it's like, what happened? I wanted to make sure I was playing well when I played in my first one."

Mickelson started with a two-putt birdie at the par-five first and added another two-putt gain at the driveable third hole, before picking up shots at the fourth, fifth and seventh.

Mickelson is looking to become the 20th golfer in history to win on their PGA Tour Champions debut

A bogey at the ninth saw Mickelson turn in 32, before he followed a birdie at the 11th by making five consecutive birdies from the 13th to move ahead of the field in the 54-hole event

Former Players champion KJ Choi and former US Open runner-up Rocco Mediate are in the group of four players that sit in tied-fourth,three shots back, with Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els and former world No 1 Vijay Singh all in the group on six under.

Colin Montgomerie opened his week with a four-under 67, while 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem - also making his PGA Tour Champions debut after working for Sky Sports last week - marked his 50th birthday with a one-over 72.