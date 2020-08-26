Sky Sports Golf podcast: Sophia Popov on AIG Women's Open victory

New AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov was the special guest on the Sky Sports Golf podcast

Sophia Popov admitted she considered swapping a golf career for one in sports broadcasting, just months before she claimed her maiden major title at the AIG Women’s Open.

The German was a special guest on this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast, where she looked back at her career-changing win at Royal Troon and how her future may have panned out had she stuck with her ideas about quitting the sport.

Popov worked for German television during the 2015 Solheim Cup, while the 27-year-old had further thoughts about switching towards a different career path before .

Popov started the week as world No 304

"I was a communications and sports media major at USC (University of Southern California) and I was actually thinking of going into broadcast," Popov told Sky Sports Golf. "I love the media side of sports in general. I love analysing different interviews and how people do things and I'm a huge fan of certain sports anchors, because ultimately that's what I was wanting to do eventually.

"There was a time last year when I talked to my mum and I said that I'm not giving up, but I think I want to see what my full potential is. Not just in golf, but in something else and do you think I should look in to broadcast or at least see if there's anything out there for me to do.

"That was right around Q-Series last year because I had my LPGA Tour status by one shot and at that point. I got really down on myself because I knew I should've got my status back and I knew what I was capable off, I just had an off-season.

Popov claimed a three-shot victory at Royal Troon

"I had some fun rounds with a couple of my friends and I said to myself 'give yourself another two to three years. You're still not at the point where you consider yourself too old to play. Golf is amazing sport like that, you can play for so long, so give yourself another chance because I know it's in there somewhere'.

"I said that I'd give myself a little bit more time and then eight, nine months later this happens, which is crazy!"

Away from her Scottish success, Popov shares details about her battle with Lyme disease and her friendship with Solheim Cup star Anne van Dam, as well as what she learnt from the Dutchwoman while caddying for her recently in an LPGA Tour.

Sophie Walker and Michael McEwan join host Josh Antmann to reflect on the other sporting stories from the week, including a history-making victory for Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust.

Johnson claimed an 11-shot victory at the first of three FedExCup play-offs

There's also a mention of Scottie Scheffler's 59 and another enjoyable week at Celtic Manor for the Wales Open, plus a look ahead to this week's events on both the European Tour and PGA Tour.

