BMW Championship: Webb Simpson out to rest for Tour Championship

Webb Simpson won't feature at the BMW Championship

Webb Simpson has withdrawn from the BMW Championship to rest for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Simpson sits third in the FedExCup standings and is already guaranteed a place in the field for next week's finale at East lake, where only the top 30 players qualify.

The world No 8 has played eight of the 11 events since the PGA Tour's restart in June, including the last four tournaments, with Simpson deciding not feature to avoid playing six weeks in a row.

Simpson is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour

A statement from Simpson's management team said: "After playing consecutive weeks, Webb is taking the week off in order to be rested for the Tour Championship in Atlanta."

Only 69 players will feature at Olympia Fields this week as a result, with Simpson set to move down the FedExCup standings due to triple points being on offer for the penultimate event of the campaign.

Simpson would currently start the Tour Championship three strokes behind due to the staggered scoring, based on your FedExCup standing, but could now have to start as many as six shots back if he falls between sixth and 10th in the FedExCup standings.

The former US Open champion finished tied-sixth at The Northern Trust last week, the opening event of the FedExCup play-offs, having ended the regular season by claiming a share of third at the Wyndham Championship.

Simpson is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having followed up victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February by winning the RBC Heritage in June.

